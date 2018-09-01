Previews and Reviews by Jeniva Berger

December 2018 - This Month

Come From Away

After a sold-out, standing-room only Toronto engagement before heading to Broadway, Come From Away, the “Best Musical” winner all across North America.

A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to the Spriet Stage in London, Ontario. Jan Alexandra Smith stars as Scrooge, in a gender-flipping twist on the holiday classic.

Mary Poppins

Jane and Michael’s father insists upon precision and order in their household. But when the children write their own advertisement for a nanny their dreams are answered with the practically-perfect Mary Poppins!

Theatre Openings

Ghosting
Gratitude
Helen’s Necklace
Unholy