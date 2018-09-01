Canada's First Online Theatre Publication Celebrating Our 21st Year!
Come From Away
After a sold-out, standing-room only Toronto engagement before heading to Broadway, Come From Away, the “Best Musical” winner all across North America.
A Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to the Spriet Stage in London, Ontario. Jan Alexandra Smith stars as Scrooge, in a gender-flipping twist on the holiday classic.
Mary Poppins
Jane and Michael’s father insists upon precision and order in their household. But when the children write their own advertisement for a nanny their dreams are answered with the practically-perfect Mary Poppins!